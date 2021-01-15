Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound knocked by sour market mood, but set for weekly gain

Earlier, the pound touched an almost two-month high against the euro, after data showed Britain's economy shrank 2.6% in November, a smaller decline than most analysts expected. But an apparent worsening in global economic recovery prospects due to lockdowns boosted the dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:49 IST
Pound knocked by sour market mood, but set for weekly gain
Image Credit: ANI

Sterling fell on Friday, taking a hit from a deteriorating global risk backdrop, though data showing Britain's November lockdown was less damaging for the economy than expected kept a floor under the currency.

Sterling was still on track for its best week against the euro since early April. It headed for a weekly gain versus the dollar too as markets pushed back expectations of negative interest rates in Britain, which has kicked off a speedy vaccination drive. Earlier, the pound touched an almost two-month high against the euro, after data showed Britain's economy shrank 2.6% in November, a smaller decline than most analysts expected.

But an apparent worsening in global economic recovery prospects due to lockdowns boosted the dollar. By 1500 GMT, the pound had edged 0.2% lower to 89.00 pence against the euro , after trading earlier at 88.66 pence, its highest since Nov. 11. Sterling was "performing well against the euro given the better-than-expected GDP data this morning," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. The subsequent slide came as "risk aversion is setting in" on the back of dollar strength, Jones added.

Against the greenback, sterling slipped 0.7% to $1.3594, touching a three-day low and moving away from the 20-month high of $1.3712 touched in the previous session. Following the completion of a Brexit trade deal in December, investors have turned their attention to Britain's economy and its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Since Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey this week dampened expectations for sub-zero rates in Britain, market pricing for negative interest rates has been pushed back by nearly a month to June 2021. Meanwhile tougher restrictions have started to have some effect on the spread of COVID-19 and Britain is set to step up coronavirus vaccinations, with 500,000 doses a day by next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a Scottish government document.

(Editing by Larry King, Mark Heinrich and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prez, VP, CMs contribute towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind contributed over Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidus family have already contributed o...

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities as Washington continues to step up pressure on Tehran in the final days of U.S. President Donald Trumps term before it ends Jan. 20.U.S. Secretary of St...

Spanish king's ex-lover tells court spymaster threatened her

A former friend and lover of Spains ex-monarch Juan Carlos testified under oath on Friday that the head of the intelligence service had threatened her life as he tried to recover financial documents involving the royal family in 2012.Danish...

Confident that 13th edition of Aero India will be grand success: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday expressed confidence that the 13th edition of AeroIndia -- considered Asias largest aerospace exhibition -- tobe held here from February 3-5 will be a grand success, withall the necessary COVID precau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021