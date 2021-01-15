Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global investors keen on opportunities in India, says industry execs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:54 IST
Global investors keen on opportunities in India, says industry execs

Global investors are keen on investing in startups in India, with over USD 2 trillion worth of liquidity being available for entrepreneurs as they tap into opportunities across sectors like health-tech, ed-tech and social commerce, according to industry executives.

Speaking at the 25th Wharton India Economic Forum, Sandeep Naik - Managing Director and Head of General Atlantic's business in India and Southeast Asia - said there hasn't been a better time to be an entrepreneur in India than now.

''There is so much global liquidity...we have over USD 2 trillion of dry powder on the investing side that's waiting to back great entrepreneurs...there are tons of investors that will line up outside your door to make it happen,'' he said.

Naik added that he is bullish in segments like health tech, social commerce, and video streaming that have seen much activity in the recent past.

''I am very bullish about health tech, it is going to be a huge opportunity going forward because just like education, there's going to be an explosion on the health tech side, somebody is going to come, address it, and create massive companies. Social commerce is a big theme,'' he said.

He added that live streaming is really taking off and a bunch of short video apps are coming up as well, and so VOD (video on demand) has become a big segment to go after because through that, one can engage in commerce as well.

''There are things happening around finTech, around life sciences, biotech that we get excited about, there are so many things,'' he said.

Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan said entrepreneurs would be successful when building a business for the long term.

''I don't think there is a market for trading ideas. I think there are a lot of people with ideas who kind of want to build something very quickly, but the reality is, it is hard work and a lot of focus on execution, and entrepreneurs who say I'm here for the next 10-15-20 years to build something deep (are the ones who are successful),'' he added.

He noted that organisations also need to work on opportunities with depth and scale, especially in countries like India.

''I would pick education and healthcare (as big opportunities) because it seems like these are two sectors where India can really offer solutions for the world, even as it builds answers for itself. We have a large population, and it'll be explosive if we can line them up through learning and education,'' Mohan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prez, VP, CMs contribute towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind contributed over Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidus family have already contributed o...

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities as Washington continues to step up pressure on Tehran in the final days of U.S. President Donald Trumps term before it ends Jan. 20.U.S. Secretary of St...

Spanish king's ex-lover tells court spymaster threatened her

A former friend and lover of Spains ex-monarch Juan Carlos testified under oath on Friday that the head of the intelligence service had threatened her life as he tried to recover financial documents involving the royal family in 2012.Danish...

Confident that 13th edition of Aero India will be grand success: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday expressed confidence that the 13th edition of AeroIndia -- considered Asias largest aerospace exhibition -- tobe held here from February 3-5 will be a grand success, withall the necessary COVID precau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021