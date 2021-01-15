Left Menu
Minor rise in number of voters in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:07 IST
Minor rise in number of voters in Sikkim

The total number of voters inSikkim has marginally increased to 4,36,635, as per therevised electoral roll.

Male electors stood at 2,21,721, while there are2,14,914 female voters, the office of the Chief ElectoralOfficer (CEO) said on Saturday.

Voters above 18 years of age are 6,075, it said in arelease.

''There has been a total addition of 12,517 voters anddeletion of 3,210 voters during the latest revision of theelectoral roll carried out by the qualifying date of January1, 2021,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

