Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Their commitment is the first of its kind for Brazilian soy suppliers, putting pressure on larger players such as Cargill and Bunge, which exported 5.6 million tonnes of soymeal last year, representing 23% of the total, shipping data show. "We applaud this initiative by Caramuru, CJ Selecta and Imcopa to protect the Brazilian environment and wildlife outside the salmon value chain," Cargill told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 04:41 IST
Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Brazilian soy traders CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa have committed to zero deforestation in their respective supply chains, adding pressure on larger traders to accelerate environmental commitments. Their pledge involves a ban on trading soy grown on land deforested after August 2020 in all of Brazil, going beyond a previous agreements among traders that only applied to the Amazon rainforest.

Patricia Sugui, CJ Selecta's sustainability manager, said the three are part of a group promoting soy sustainability, adding the move to eradicate deforestation from supply chains immediately "is an answer to demands of civil society." The three companies mostly supply Norway's salmon industry. Their commitment is the first of its kind for Brazilian soy suppliers, putting pressure on larger players such as Cargill and Bunge, which exported 5.6 million tonnes of soymeal last year, representing 23% of the total, shipping data show.

"We applaud this initiative by Caramuru, CJ Selecta and Imcopa to protect the Brazilian environment and wildlife outside the salmon value chain," Cargill told Reuters. Bunge said in a statement it has committed to eliminate legal deforestation from all of its supply chains by 2025, "the earliest deadline in the industry."

In December, Brazilian oilseeds crushers' group Abiove, which also represents Cargill and Bunge, said it was "not feasible" to set 2020 as a cut-off date to ban new deforestation and land conversion for soybean areas in the Cerrado savanna, where most of Brazil's soy is grown. Abiove did not have an reply to a request for comment.

Caramuru, which exported 817,000 tonnes of soymeal in 2020, said it will use satellite and government data to enforce the commitment. The move means the entire European salmon sector will source soy from Brazilian suppliers whose soybean value chains are 100% deforestation-free, the Rainforest Foundation Norway said on Thursday.

Sugui said Norway, a key market for CJ Selecta, was the first country in which the initiative was publicized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian prosecutors charge 11 over Flamengo soccer club fire

Eleven people, including the former president of the Flamengo soccer club, were formally charged on Friday in connection with the death of 10 teenage footballers in a 2019 fire, public prosecutors said. The boys, aged between 14 and 16, wer...

U.N. Security Council approves new U.N. Libya mediator

The United Nations Security Council approved on Friday the appointment of veteran diplomat Jan Kubis as the U.N. Libya envoy, diplomats said, nearly a year after the last mediator stepped down. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had pr...

OFFICIAL-UPDATE 2-FBI questioning dozens in killing of Capitol police officer, assaults on law enforcement - New York Times

The FBI is questioning dozens of people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, and other assault...

NY prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances

New York prosecutors have conducted an hourslong interview of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, asking a range of questions about Trumps business dealings, according to three people familiar with the meeting.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021