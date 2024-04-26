Revised Headline:** Criminal Intimidation Case: Court Orders Summons for Real Estate Developer Pranav Ansal

Left Menu

Criminal Intimidation Case: Court Orders Summons for Real Estate Developer Pranav Ansal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:51 IST
Criminal Intimidation Case: Court Orders Summons for Real Estate Developer Pranav Ansal
A court here has summoned realtor Pranav Ansal in a case regarding the alleged offences of criminal intimidation, furnishing false information and giving false evidence read with criminal conspiracy.

Pranav Ansal is the vice chairman and managing director at Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd. He is the son of real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja noted the complaint, according to which Pranav and others had pressurised the complainant, Suneal Mangal, to resign from his position in the company and also threatened him and his wife with ''dire consequences of life and limb''.

Following this, Mangal resigned and filed three civil suits to recover his salary. As a counterblast, Pranav and others filed false criminal complaints against the complainant and his wife at the Hanuman Madir and Hauz Khas police stations, the court said noting the complaint.

''It is well-settled law that for the purpose of issuing process, no detailed reasons are required… In my considered and conclusive opinion, there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against respondent no. 1 (Pranav) in the present matter…,'' the magistrate said.

In an order passed on April 19, the court said, ''Accordingly, respondent no. 1 be summoned as an accused person in the present matter… Ahlmad (court's record-keeper) is directed to issue a summons to the accused for the next date of hearing (on July 31).''

