Left Menu
Development News Edition

US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash

A team from the US National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesias capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesias National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.The team also comprises representatives from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and General Electric.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:55 IST
US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A team from the US National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia's capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.

The team also comprises representatives from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and General Electric. They joined personnel from Singapore's Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta to see some of the plane debris.

The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Jakarta during heavy rain on Jan. 9. The jet crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.

Divers found parts of the cockpit voice recorder on Friday as more personnel joined the search for wreckage and victims. Investigators have already downloaded information from the plane's flight data recorder, which was recovered earlier this week.

"There are 330 parameters and everything is in good condition. We are learning about it now," said Soerjanto Tjahjono, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Committee.

Indonesia's government granted a waiver allowing the NTSB team to enter the country during its coronavirus-related travel ban in which foreigners are barred from entering.

The 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 was out of service for almost nine months last year because of flight cutbacks caused by the pandemic. The airline and Indonesian officials say it underwent inspections, including for possible engine corrosion that could have developed during the layoff, before it resumed commercial flying in December.

Indonesia's aviation industry grew quickly after the nation's economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s. Safety concerns led the United States and the European Union to ban Indonesian carriers for years, but the bans have since been lifted due to better compliance with international aviation standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...

In visit to Central African Republic, French general says situation not same as 2013

A top French general in West Africa has dismissed calls for his country to engage more in Central African Republic CAR after rebels earlier this week attempted to take the capital Bangui, saying that the situation was different to a rebelli...

Coronavirus vaccine: A sense of relief, opportunity to dispel doubts

If getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine brought relief to frontline workers here, for those holding high positions it was another opportunity to set an example and dispel fears over the jab. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi roll...

400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwars Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021