100 sovereigns burgled from businessman's house

Burglars decamped with 100 sovereign of gold jewels after breaking into a businessman's house here, police said on Saturday.

The businessman and his family had gone to Bengaluru on January 14 when the robbers struck, the police said.

The theft came to light this morning when the servant-maid came to clean the house and noticed the front door broken open, they said.

She informed the businessman and he in turn alerted the police.

Two special police teams have been formed to nab the thieves, they added.

