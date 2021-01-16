Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus vaccine administered at over 100 sites in Punjab, Haryana

In the first phase, 1.74 lakh health workers would be inoculated.Patiala Civil Surgeon Satinder Singh said he, along with other senior doctors, took the shot so that a sense of confidence could be built among people.Many senior doctors who received the shot said the vaccine was 100 per cent safe and people should trust it.Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said all arrangements had been put in place for smooth vaccination, including online registration.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:27 IST
Coronavirus vaccine administered at over 100 sites in Punjab, Haryana
The authorities had earmarked 59 sites in Punjab and 77 in Haryana for the drive, which was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Senior doctors and other healthcare workers were administered coronavirus vaccine at over 100 sites in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, according to officials.

The authorities had earmarked 59 sites in Punjab and 77 in Haryana for the drive, which was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Senior doctors received the first shot of the vaccine at many locations to build confidence and dispel any apprehensions about the vaccine.

Punjab and Haryana had received 2.04 lakh and over 2.5 lakh doses of the vaccine, respectively.

However, only 1,400 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab on the first day of the drive. Officials attributed the less number of beneficiaries to hesitancy among some health workers and delay in the start of the programme.

A senior official said the drive started around 12 noon. The official said in Ludhiana, it was the doctors who took the lead and got themselves vaccinated first. "People kept looking at each other because this is the first time they were getting this vaccine," the official said.

In a response to a query, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who launched the drive in Mohali, said the vaccine would not have been approved had the scientists not been sure of its safety. The chief minister said it was his desire to get vaccinated first but in accordance with the directives of the Centre, only healthcare workers could be covered in the first phase.

''I would definitely get myself vaccinated in the next phase,'' he said.

The CM said the vaccine will be administered to health workers first, followed by the Army and police personnel, in line with the guidelines of the Centre. In the first phase, 1.74 lakh health workers would be inoculated.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Satinder Singh said he, along with other senior doctors, took the shot so that a sense of confidence could be built among people.

Many senior doctors who received the shot said the vaccine was 100 per cent safe and people should trust it.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said all arrangements had been put in place for smooth vaccination, including online registration. Sidhu said 729 cold chain points have been established in the state for adequate storage of vials at the desired temperature. In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacted with beneficiaries through a video conference and said the state has received more than 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 of Covaxin.

The CM said to ensure a smooth, effective and target-based implementation of the programme, healthcare workers and health facilities have been registered with the digital platform, CoWIN.

This includes about two lakh health workers, 5,044 vaccinators, 765 public and 3,634 private facilities, he said, adding that a state-level vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra.

Also, 22 vaccine stores, one in each district, have been set up. An arrangement for 22 insulated vaccine vans has been made for the transportation of vaccine to 659 cold chain points across Haryana, he said. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij too congratulated officials for ensuring "flawless administration of the vaccine drive". Vij said the vaccine is safe and 67 lakh beneficiaries will be covered in a phased manner. Around 2.25 lakh health care workers will be administered the vaccine in the first phase, he said. Special Secretary (Health) Prabhjot Singh said the vaccine will not to be administered to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below 18 years of age as per the guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election delay, says Koeman

Barcelona is unlikely to make any changes to their squad during the January transfer window due to the clubs presidential election being postponed, coach Ronald Koeman said on Saturday. The election has been rescheduled from Jan. 24 to Marc...

Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of severe adverse events following immunisation.According to AIIMS Director Rande...

Italy reports 475 more coronavirus deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the v...

Dr. Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre will finally get to sleep in his own bed as he has been discharged from hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. Though doctors are still watching over him closely, according to TMZ the Forgot a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021