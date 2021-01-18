Left Menu
Mid-Caps & Small-Caps like Kellton Tech Sparkle in Post-Pandemic Gloom

Also, the fundamentals of Kellton Tech looks good as it is one of the fast-emerging Digital Transformation Service provider based out of India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Pandemic COVID-19 has pushed all sectors to rapid digitization and already digitized sectors to transform their business to deliver the best class Customer Experience through Personalization. Digital Transformation (DT) Solution providers have capitalized on this urgency for transformation which is proving to be a critical enabler for the future success of all sectors. Also, the fear of fall out has pushed every business to embrace DT innovations. The business stalwarts are in a rush to implement technology-first frameworks.

In the quadrilateral where Digital Transformation Solution providers are competing. Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. a new-age IT services organization looks like a promising contender with a global footprint in major Information Technology-driven countries like the US, UK, Ireland, Singapore, and India. The clientele of Kellton covers a wide spectrum ranging from start-ups to Fortune 1000 enterprises. The company has devised Digital Transformation Solutions for clients from almost all industry verticals: retail, e-commerce, tourism, healthcare, BFSI, media, and entertainment. The organization has broadened the horizon with strategic acquisitions in the US, India, and Singapore. From the technology readiness point of view, Kellton Tech has partnered with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform to provide the best user experience in a seamless style. It has collaborated with Workato to Accelerate Enterprise iPaaS Integration and Automation. Kellton Tech has conspired with Automation Anywhere to deliver End-to-End Transformative Experiences.

Kellton is delivering goods in financial quarters also, the company is trading at an FY21 PE of 7.3x, and we place our target at Rs. 103.

Kellton is really emerging to be a star performer in the market. The performance of the stocks of Kellton in past 1 year has been tremendous with whooping growth of 390%.

Also, the fundamentals of Kellton Tech looks good as it is one of the fast-emerging Digital Transformation Service provider based out of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

