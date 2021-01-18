Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajdhani Express runs into cattle in UP, 8 animals killed

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:17 IST
Rajdhani Express runs into cattle in UP, 8 animals killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A train ploughed into cattle on the tracks here, killing eight animals, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday evening between Jaswant Nagar and Balrai railway stations due to dense fog, they said.

Around 10 other animals were also injured when the Rajdhani Express on the Delhi-Howrah route hit the herd, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jyotsna Bandhu said.

The injured animals were taken to a local cow shelter for treatment, the SDM said, adding the rail track was cleared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Tripura

Congress has called for a 12-hour state-bandh on January 19 to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswass vehicle, which they alleged was done by Bhartiya Janta Party BJP workers. The attack allegedly took place in front of...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA FX losses on weak oil, political woes

Russias rouble led losses in emerging-market currencies on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while most stocks fell further from record highs as a spike in global coronavirus cases curbed appetite for risk-driven assets. The rouble sank about...

Mamata to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state election that is due in just a few months. I will contest from Nandigram Assembl...

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Germanys health minister said on Monday that although measures to contain the coronavirus had started to have an effect, more needed to be done to bring it permanently under control.The infection numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021