Rajdhani Express runs into cattle in UP, 8 animals killed

A train ploughed into cattle on the tracks here, killing eight animals, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday evening between Jaswant Nagar and Balrai railway stations due to dense fog, they said.

Around 10 other animals were also injured when the Rajdhani Express on the Delhi-Howrah route hit the herd, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jyotsna Bandhu said.

The injured animals were taken to a local cow shelter for treatment, the SDM said, adding the rail track was cleared.

