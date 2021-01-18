Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 dips as oil, travel stocks weigh

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as a slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the near-term economic impact. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:09 IST
FTSE 100 dips as oil, travel stocks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as a slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the near-term economic impact.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%. Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell close to 2% each as crude prices slid.

Travel and leisure stocks, including British Airways-owner IAG, EasyJet and Intercontinental Hotels , shed between 0.8% and 3.2% as all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative COVID-19 test and be prepared to quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival. Britain's vaccine deployment minister, Nadhim Zahawi, raised concerns about vaccine supply, saying the rollout was limited by "lumpy" manufacturing and Pfizer's changes to its production could lead to brief supply disruption.

"Investors will be looking to the speed of vaccine rollout, and the Biden inauguration and what he says about the relationship with UK," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. Meanwhile, foreign minister Dominic Raab said the government hopes to ease some lockdown restrictions in March as it presses ahead with Europe's fastest rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The FTSE 100 fell 2% last week after a rally fuelled by Brexit optimism, as investors were worried that more stringent restrictions to curb coronavirus infections might derail prospects of a swift economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession. Among individual stocks, drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.5% after saying its breast cancer drug received approval as a treatment for a certain type of advanced gastric cancer in the United States.

Energy services company Centrica Plc lost 2.3% after it said its chief financial officer, Johnathan Ford, would step down on Jan. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud' BCCI applauds Siraj after pacer picks maiden Test fifer

As pacer Mohammad Siraj recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI said that it could not be more proud of the achievement. Sirajs hard work paid off on the fourth day of t...

Emirates airline offers COVID-19 vaccines to staff

Emirates airline on Monday started offering employees vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease with priority given to front-line workers such as cabin crew and pilots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another developed by China National Pha...

Making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom...

Germany plans more tests, sequencing to deal with new coronavirus strains

Germanys health minister said new measures would be needed to slow the spread of new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus, including more health checks for cross-border commuters and intensified gene sequencing of virus samples.In f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021