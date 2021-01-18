Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed, 3 injured in van-bus collision

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:33 IST
Two killed, 3 injured in van-bus collision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people, including a 60-yearold woman, were killed and three injured when a van and aprivate bus collided head-on near here on Monday, police said.

The victims were returning here from Udumalpet inneighbouring Tirupur district in the van when its driver lostcontrol of the vehicle, resulting in the mishap involving theKerala-bound bus at Eachanari.

The van driver died on the spot while the woman wasdeclared brought dead at a hospital, they said, adding thethree injured had been admitted to a private hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, China set to lead vaccine distribution in APAC region: Moody's Analytics

Moodys Analytics on Monday said India, along with China, would take lead in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Asia-Pacific region.India launched its vaccination programme on January 16 after the drug regulator DCGI earlier this month...

Plea in HC by US firm challenging blocking of IP Address

A petition by UC-based One Signal Inc, providing services including mobile and web push notifications, challenging blockage of its IP address without giving it a hearing or reasons came up for hearing on Monday in the Delhi High Court.Justi...

Uganda: Internet servces resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to ecnomy

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the internet...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.510 p.m.Chinas economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.425 p.m.Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021