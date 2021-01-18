Two killed, 3 injured in van-bus collision

Two people, including a 60-yearold woman, were killed and three injured when a van and aprivate bus collided head-on near here on Monday, police said.

The victims were returning here from Udumalpet inneighbouring Tirupur district in the van when its driver lostcontrol of the vehicle, resulting in the mishap involving theKerala-bound bus at Eachanari.

The van driver died on the spot while the woman wasdeclared brought dead at a hospital, they said, adding thethree injured had been admitted to a private hospital.

