Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna delivered 27th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi organized the 27th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:49 IST
Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna delivered 27th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture at LBSIM campus Dwarka Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi organized the 27th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in New Delhi. Anil Shastri, the Holding trustee of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust welcomed Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna in his opening note.

Mudit Shastri, trustee of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust shared the life journey of Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna. Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna, Chief Functionary Gandhian Forum for Ethical Corporate Governance (SCOPE) while delivering her thoughts said, "Young generation can take an inspirational note from enduring legacies, everyone can mould their personality and transform their potential to become great leaders like them."

She further added that, " Shastriji followed Gandhiji's steps in serving the nation and truly committed their lives for the welfare of people, they both have the vision of holistic development and respect for all forms of life; given the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (everyone is welcome)." Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management is also proud to release a short book, "Lal Bahadur Shastri - Man of Masses" authored by Dr G L Sharma, Professor and Corporate advisor, LBSIM, Delhi.

A vote of thanks for the memorial lecture was proposed by Shri Vibhakar Shastri, Trustee, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

