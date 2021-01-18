Business briefs 4

Left Menu
18-01-2021
IDEMIA, an augmented identity solutions provider, on Monday said it has appointed Matthew Foxton as its new regional president for India.

Foxton has been the executive vice-president (branding and communications) and member of the group executive committee at IDEMIA, a role that he will continue to fulfil, according to a statement. He will succeed Sanjeev Shriya, who played a central role in the development of IDEMIA India over the past 25 years and who will now move to a non-operational role as an advisor to the global CEO, it added. As the regional president, Foxton will lead the group's efforts in the Indian market. He brings in the global experience and has an inherent understanding of the identity business.

''India has been key to our overall growth strategy for IDEMIA. Over the past 25 years in the country, IDEMIA has powered many mission critical and digital transformation projects in partnership with the Government and other leading players in the private sector,'' Pierre Barrial, president and CEO of IDEMIA, said.

* * *Verloop.io ropes in Peeyush Jain as chief technology officer * Verloop.io, a customer support automation platform, on Monday said it has appointed Peeyush Jain as its chief technology officer.

Jain, who has over 15 years of experience and expertise in leading engineering teams, was previously associated with AI learning and score improvement platform Embibe that was acquired by Reliance Jio, according to a statement. At Verloop.io, he will lead teams across technology, infrastructure, and machine learning, it added.

Verloop.io founder and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Singh said, ''I am excited to have Peeyush on board with us. His experience and skills will strengthen and enhance Verloop.io's offerings.'' * * *MemeChat gets USD 150,000 funding * MemeChat, a meme-creating platform, on Monday said it has been included in the 500 Startups' Accelerator programme and will receive an endowment of USD 150,000 from the global VC.

''MemeChat was picked for both the funding and the accelerator programme after a rigorous process of selection. The funding was used to completely revamp the platform, making it more user-friendly. With an international presence, MemeChat is now targeting a global user-base,'' according to a statement.

As part of the 500 Startups' Accelerator programme, MemeChat will get the opportunity to network with and learn from other cutting-edge start-ups in the world, it added.

MemeChat co-founder and CEO Kyle Fernandes said, ''Securing the funding from a globally renowned firm like 500 Startups will help us push the accelerator on our growth plans. For a young company like Memechat, this global recognition is a huge boost.'' PTI SR HRShrs



