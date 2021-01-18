Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCR calls related to street crimes down by 30 per cent: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:51 IST
PCR calls related to street crimes down by 30 per cent: Delhi Police

The number of calls related to robbery, snatching and motor vehicle theft received by the Delhi Police Control Room has declined by nearly 30 per cent in the first fortnight of 2021 as compared to the corresponding period last year, a senior officer said on Monday.

The force received 2,940 calls related to robbery (523), snatching (954) and motor vehicle theft (1,463) between January 1 and 15. It is a sharp decline of 29.72 per cent from the corresponding period last year, Delhi Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

Individually, cases of robbery have gone down by 13.42 per cent during the period, snatching by 41.70 per cent and motor vehicle theft by 24.78 per cent.

Between January 1 and 15 in 2020, the Delhi Police received a total of 4,170 calls related to robbery (604), snatching (1,621) and motor vehicle theft (1,945).

Officials said that since the beginning of 2021, the force is making efforts, under close supervision of Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, to curb street crimes such as robbery, snatching and motor vehicle theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks bring star power to emotional, multicultural Biden inauguration

Am emotional Lady Gaga performed a dramatic version of the U.S. national anthem, Garth Brooks sang a cappella, and Jennifer Lopez gave a shoutout in Spanish at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a ceremony that was marked...

Bhandara hospital fire: Panel to submit report on Thursday

The panel probing the death often newborns in a fire at the Bhandara district hospital inMaharashtra on January 9 is expected to submit its report tothe government on Thrusday, state Health Minister Rajesh Topesaid on Wednesday.Ten newborn ...

UK's Johnson says record COVID-19 death figures are appalling

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesdays record deaths from COVID-19 are appalling and the death toll is likely to keep rising in the next few weeks because of the spread of a new, more infectious variant of the virus. Britain r...

Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family

Former U.S. President Donald Trump granted clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations issued in his final hours in office, but did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021