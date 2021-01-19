CSC partners Sterlite Technologies to train one lakh VLEs to maintain BharatNet

The Common Services Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) to train one lakh village-level entrepreneurs for maintenance of the BharatNet telecom infrastructure across the country. This will strengthen availability of reliable internet to the citizens, enabling their participation in digital governance and economy. The training on wi-fi access points, optical fibre splicing and maintenance will be delivered online through the CSC Academy, the education and CSR wing of CSC.

Village-level entrepreneurs will be able to access the training content provided by STL in a self-paced mode and through live classes. The training will include hands-on component through trainers from STL at sites where CSC is providing internet connectivity through BharatNet. Following the training, skill competency certificates will be provided to village-level entrepreneurs after an online assessment.

With the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect every village across the country with optical fibre in the coming 1,000 days, CSC is gearing up to provide fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet connectivity to all villages. CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said the training will ensure a pool of skilled village-level entrepreneurs ready to provide last-mile optical fibre connectivity across the country under BharatNetproject. This will also generate employment opportunities in rural India. (ANI)

