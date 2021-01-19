Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks retreat on coronavirus worries

China shares fell on Tuesday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hit market sentiment, with consumer discretionary and materials stocks leading the retreat.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:05 IST
China stocks retreat on coronavirus worries

China shares fell on Tuesday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hit market sentiment, with consumer discretionary and materials stocks leading the retreat. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 5,437.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.8% to 3,566.38.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext sank 2.1%, while the STAR50 index shed 2.5%. ** Leading the decline, the CSI300 consumer discretionary index dropped 2.9%, while the CSI300 materials index slid 2.7%.

** China is battling the worst outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020, with one province posting a record daily rise in cases, as an independent panel reviewing the global pandemic said China could have acted more forcefully to curb the initial outbreak. ** China will provide necessary policy support for the economic recovery this year, to avoid a "policy cliff", as small firms remain hard-pressed amid the pandemic, a senior official at the state planner said.

** China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-stricken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.39%.

** At 0716 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4884 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.4921. ** As of 0717 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.71% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...

Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge

Masks off the minute you step inside. Bars packed and pulsing like its 2019. Social media stars waving bottles of champagne. DJs spinning party tunes through multi-hour brunches.Since becoming one of the worlds first destinations to open up...

Throttle Shrottle extends legacy with launch of Leopard Trail Cafe and stay in the foothills of Aravalli range

Gurugram Haryana India, January 19 ANIPRSpot A 5.2km forest trail in the heart of Gurugram, Throttle Shrottle Leopard Trail and Cafe, is a new getaway for young travellers of Delhi NCR. The lush green of the city and the aura of a shared lo...

Home First Finance IPO opens on Jan 21

Affordable housing financier Home First will open its initial public offering IPO of equity shares on January 21 and close on January 25. The price band for offer has been decided at Rs 517 to 518 per equity share. The company and promoter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021