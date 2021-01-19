Left Menu
Tata Motors receives 98 patents in 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:07 IST
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has received 98 patents last year under its accelerated drive for engineering excellence and innovation.

These patents predominantly relate to the megatrend of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) automobiles, the company said in a statement.

The patents also encompass an eclectic mix of improvements in automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, and crash safety under various categories of industrial designs, copyrights and notarisations, the statement added.

The company ''accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation in 2020 by filing 80 and receiving 98 patents in 2020'', it said.

''At Tata Motors, we have a rich history of introducing innovations that develop to become industry benchmarks. We encourage our talented team to think afresh and challenge the status quo in our consistent pursuit of excellence,'' Tata Motors Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said.

Consistently developing intellectual capabilities and properties at an institutional level is key for the advancing India's auto industry's role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said adding ''At Tata Motors, our objective is to create best in class 'Make in India' products that offer global standards design, safety, comfort and driveability.'' PTI RKL DRRDRR

