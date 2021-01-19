Left Menu
Delhi airport evaluating 'computer vision' tech to track passengers, ensure social distancing: CEO

Delhi airport is evaluating computer vision technology to track passengers, reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing at its terminals, a top official of the facilitys operator said on Tuesday.Computer vision technology uses images to analyse and understand passenger density at the airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:01 IST
Delhi airport evaluating 'computer vision' tech to track passengers, ensure social distancing: CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi airport is evaluating ''computer vision'' technology to track passengers, reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing at its terminals, a top official of the facility's operator said on Tuesday.

Computer vision technology uses images to analyse and understand passenger density at the airport. It has already been installed at the GMR group-led Hyderabad airport.

Delhi airport, which is also led by a GMR group-headed consortium, installed the 'Xovis' passenger tracking system at Terminal 3 last month. It uses sensors to check passenger density.

"We are also evaluating some other technologies. As you might be aware that the Terminal 1 is getting revamped, so while this (Xovis) system is a tried and tested one, there is also is also something called computer vision technology our Hyderabad airport has tried. We are also evaluating that for future uses," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, said at a press conference here.

Since flight operations are currently less than pre-COVID levels, only Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport are handling aircraft movement.

In the Xovis passenger tracking system (PTS), passengers are counted and tracked anonymously using ceiling-mounted sensors.

The PTS receives data streams from the sensors and provides the airport operator with valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, process times and passenger throughput.

The KPIs are visualised on an intuitive dashboard, enabling airports to quickly identify crowded areas and bottlenecks.

The operator has put PTS display screens at various points of Terminal 3 – check-in hall, arrival pier junction, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

