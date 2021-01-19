Left Menu
Development News Edition

HT Media Q3 profit falls 54 pc to Rs 9 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:44 IST
HT Media Q3 profit falls 54 pc to Rs 9 cr

HT Media on Tuesday reported 54.08 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on account of lower total income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore during October-December period of the previous fiscal, HT Media said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined 37.64 per cent to Rs 391.65 crore as against Rs 628.05 crore in the year-ago period.

HT Media said the company had received a whistleblower complaint in August 2020 from a named employee of the radio business on his last working day.

The complaint alleged anomalies resulting in deficiencies in certain financial reporting processes of the radio business of the group, the company said, adding that it appointed an independent law firm which worked closely with two independent accounting firms for an in-depth comprehensive review.

HT Media said the investigation brought out practices indicating deficiencies and lapses during financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 such as the practice of pre-billing (billing and booking revenue for services yet to be consumed/ delivered) resulting in reporting of higher revenue in financial results.

The probe also found potential manipulation of debtor ageing by issuance of inappropriate credit notes and additional invoices to avoid higher provisioning for bad debts and circulating improper balance confirmation requests (by including invoices without delivery/ requests for advertisement) to customers (with such balances either remaining unconfirmed or disputed) resulting in higher revenue, it said.

HT Media said based on the probe, the investigating team and the management concluded that the findings were confined to a stream of revenue of radio business of a subsidiary only and were not pervasive across other financial statement captions.

The investigation did not reveal the existence of any personal profiteering or siphoning off funds or embezzlement or misappropriation of funds.

The final findings of the investigation have been presented to the Audit Committees and Board of Directors of the company.

The management has also placed before Audit Committees an action plan for strengthening internal financial controls and systems, centralizing the revenue assurance function.

Besides, the management has placed before the committees a plan for integration of IT systems used in the radio business and recommendations from Chief HR Officer to bring about changes in HR policies and practices with emphasis on adoption of better ethical codes and practices, HT Media said.

The Audit Committees have also made their recommendations for action against the employees involved in the wrongdoings to the respective Board of Directors for their consideration, the company added.

HT Media said the Board of Directors has considered and accepted the said investigation report and is in the process of taking appropriate steps in the best interest of the Group and its various stakeholders.

Shares of HT Media were trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 18 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India: Langer

Outplayed by an inexperienced and injury-plagued India, a shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to never ever, ever underestimate the really tough players from t...

BJP more dangerous than Maoists: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia.

BJP more dangerous than Maoists West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia....

Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah team up for whodunit 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday announced his next film Maarrich, which will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.Kapoor took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting two photos from the films set.In the first photo, the actor is se...

Cricket-India's Pant savours 'dream series' after Brisbane masterclass

Indias Rishabh Pant thanked the team management for keeping faith in him after his fourth-innings masterclass helped secured a memorable series-clinching victory in the final test against Australia on Tuesday. Questions persist on Pants wic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021