PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:47 IST
Gold gains Rs 198; silver jumps by Rs 1,008
Gold gained Rs 198 to Rs 48,480 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,282 per 10 gram.

Silver also marched higher by Rs 1,008 to Rs 65,340 per kilogram from Rs 64,332 per kilogram in the last trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were quoting gains at USD 1,843 per ounce and USD 25.28 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

