Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aluminium industry seeks govt support; looks forward to supportive measures in Budget

The Union Budget will be presented on 1 February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:30 IST
Aluminium industry seeks govt support; looks forward to supportive measures in Budget

The aluminium industry has urged the government to increase the basic custom duty on primary aluminium and aluminium scrap to 10 per cent, eliminate the cess on coal among others as the sector is going through a challenging phase and is under immense threat by rising imports.

In a representation to the government ahead of the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Aluminium Association of India said, ''The Indian aluminium industry seeks immediate government support to tide over this challenging phase and look forward for supportive measures in the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

In this regard, it said the budget suggestions for aluminium industry are ''increase in basic custom duty on aluminium scrap at par with primary metal to proposed 10 per cent, as in line with other non-ferrous metals like copper, zinc, lead, nickel, tin etc...elimination of cess on coal (GST Compensation cess of Rs 400/MT) to support highly power intensive industries like aluminium'', among others.

The industry has also sought reduction in basic custom duty and correction of inverted duty structure on critical raw materials for aluminium industry value chain like aluminium fluoride and coal tar pitch.

''The Indian aluminium industry is going through a challenging phase and is under immense threat by rising imports, declining domestic market share, increasing production and logistics costs,'' it said.

These challenges have been further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely impacted the domestic demand for aluminium. At the same time, the industry is not able to compete effectively in the global markets as the burden of central and state taxes and levies amounting to 15 per cent of aluminium production cost puts the domestic industry in a significant disadvantage compared to its global peers.

''In this context, the Indian aluminium industry under representation from Aluminium Association of India urges the Union Government for support,'' it said.

India is one of the fastest growing economies and fastest emerging markets in theworld and aluminium industry plays a vital role in the nation’s economy and the country’s vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Aluminium is an essential commodity for various other industries/SMEs due to its critical role in diversified applications crucial for economy like energy security, national defence, infrastructure, electrification, aerospace, automobile, consumer durables, packaging etc. The Union Budget will be presented on 1 February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Hong Kong will extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27, the government said on Tuesday, as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.On Monday, Hong K...

Shah asks Delhi Police to set 5 targets for each police station for improved performance by 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to set five targets for each police station for its improvement and better performance by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence.At an event organised at...

Biden intelligence pick to call for tough scrutiny of China, source says

Avril Haines, a former White House and CIA official whom President-elect Joe Biden chose for the top U.S. intelligence job, will tell Congress on Tuesday that she will continue tough U.S. scrutiny of China and press spy agencies to help res...

UP reports four COVID-19 deaths, 376 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded four coronavirus-linked fatalities, which brought the death toll to 8,584, while 376 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,97,238, officials said.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021