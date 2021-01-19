Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021

Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40D. Net liquidity injected outstanding including todays operations injection absorption --5,28,418.24 RESERVE POSITIONG.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:43 IST
Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,40,836.38 3.21 0.50-5.30 I. Call Money 10,035.73 3.16 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 3,25,706.05 3.21 3.18-3.40 III. Market Repo 1,04,335.00 3.20 0.50-3.35 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 759.60 3.67 3.35-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 502.90 3.19 2.50-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 151.00 - 3.10-3.70 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 366.50 3.10 3.10-3.10 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse RepoMon, 18/01/2021 1 Tue, 19/01/2021 4,38,666.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Mon, 18/01/2021 1 Tue, 19/01/2021 121.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,38,545.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 15/01/2021 14 Fri, 29/01/2021 2,00,009.00 3.55 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 33,038.76 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-89,873.24 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-5,28,418.24 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 18/01/2021 4,37,495.00 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 29/01/2021 4,50,021.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 18/01/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 01/01/2021 8,49,113.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

--------------PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.Officials and healthcare professionals in France,...

Delhi records 231 fresh cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 10,764 with 10 new fatalities: Authorities.

Delhi records 231 fresh cases of COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,764 with 10 new fatalities Authorities....

Uganda accuses U.S. envoy of subversion for trying to visit candidate

Uganda accused the U.S. ambassador on Tuesday of seeking to subvert last weeks presidential election by trying to visit the main opposition candidate at his home, which has been surrounded by security forces since the vote. Troops prevented...

Indian fishing boat sinks in Sri Lankan water after colliding with country's naval vessel

An Indian fishing boat allegedly trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line sank in Sri Lankan waters after colliding with a Navy vessel of the island nation and a search and rescue operation was underway for the missing fishermen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021