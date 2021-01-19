Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar register five wins in a row, qualifies for knockouts

Left Menu
19-01-2021
Bihar registered their fifth win on the trot, defeating Mizoram by six wickets in their final Plate group match to enter the knockout phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Tuesday. Bihar finished with five wins from as many matches and topped the group with 20 points, followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland (both 18 points).

Asked to bat, Mizoram batsmen never got going and crawled to 83 for eight in 20 overs.

Taruwar Kohli (33, 30 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and Lalhruaizela (21, 36 balls, 2 fours) were the only batsmen to offer resistance as Bihar bowlers kept a tight leash. Bihar skipper Ashutosh Aman, with his left-arm spin, led the way by picking up four wickets while giving away just 9 runs from his four overs. Leg-spinner Samar Quadri finished with two wickets.

Chasing 84 for victory, Bihar lost their openers early but Babul Kumar (37 not out, 34 balls, 4 fours) saw the team home.

In other matches on Tuesday, Chandigarh defeated Arunachal Pradesh by seven wickets while Nagaland beat Manipur by eight wickets.

Brief scores: At SSN Engineering College ground: Mizoram 83 for 8 in 20 overs (Taruwar Kohli 33, Ashutosh Aman 4/9) lost to Bihar 84 for 4 in 12.4 overs (Babul Kumar 37 not out) by six wickets. Bihar: 4 points, Mizoram:0.

At IC-Guru Nanak College ground: Arunachal Pradesh 56 for 8 in 20 overs (Bipul Sharma 3/5) lost to Chandigarh 62 for 3 in 7.1 overs (Arslan Khan 37 not out) by seven wickets. Chandigarh: 4 points, Arunachal:0.

At Sri Ramachandra Medical College ground: Sikkim 111 for 5 in 20 overs (Varun Sood 60 not out (50 balls, 5X4, 2X6), R Sanjay Yadav 2/24) lost to Meghalaya 112 for 2 in 17.3 overs (Punit Bisht 41 not out, Rohit Shah 38) by eight wickets. Meghalaya: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

At TI Cycles Murugappa ground: Manipur 129 for 8 in 20 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 50 not out, Nitesh Sedai 37, Stuart Binny 3/27) lost to Nagaland 131 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Chetan Bist 60, Shrikant Mundhe 35 not out) by eight wickets. Nagaland: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

