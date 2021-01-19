Left Menu
Development News Edition

GE aims to freeze UK pension plans to cut costs

(https://reut.rs/3bU5sRQ) The company said its pension benefit obligation in the UK was about $14 billion at the end of 2020 and the proposal would help the company cut costs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:43 IST
GE aims to freeze UK pension plans to cut costs

U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co said on Monday it was proposing to freeze the accrual of pension benefits for about 2,800 employees in the United Kingdom to cut costs.

GE, which makes power plants and aircraft engines, has taken a series of actions in the past to manage its pension obligation and cut billions of dollars in debt, including by freezing the pensions for about 20,000 salaried U.S. employees. (https://reut.rs/3bU5sRQ) The company said its pension benefit obligation in the UK was about $14 billion at the end of 2020 and the proposal would help the company cut costs. GE's net debt in its industrial businesses stood at $34.5 billion as of Sept. 30. (https://invent.ge/38Ynctf)

"The proposed changes to our U.K. defined benefit pension offerings are difficult" but help "solidify our financial position," said Kevin Cox, GE's chief human resources officer. The changes to the UK pensions are likely to come into effect Jan. 1, 2022 and the affected employees will automatically be enrolled into GE's existing defined contribution scheme, the company said.

There will be no change for GE retirees already collecting pension benefits and no change to existing benefits accrued by active members through Dec. 31, 2021, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yamaha Music India eyes 20 pc growth in home audio segment in next 2 yrs

Yamaha Music India is looking at up to 20 per cent growth in the home audio segment for the next two years on the back of peoples desire to upgrade their home entertainment systems with good speakers, a senior company official said.The comp...

Head of Ukraine's top court notified he is suspect in witness tampering case

Ukrainian investigators formally notified the head of Ukraines constitutional court that he is a suspect in a witness tampering case, the state investigation bureau said on Tuesday. Ukrainian prosecutors said in December they were investiga...

COLUMN-Oil price forecasts fall in the wake of the pandemic: Kemp

Oil prices are expected to remain lower even once the coronavirus pandemic is over and the economy recovers.Before a perfect storm hit the industry in 2020, medium-term price expectations had been firmly anchored around 65-70 per barrel, ba...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021