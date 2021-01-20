Left Menu
NSE-BSE bulk deal: Nexpact Limited buys stake in Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Among the top bulk deals by Foreign Institutional Investor, Nexpact Limited bought 8,56,000 shares or ~1 per cent stake of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd at Rs 79.93 per share.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:40 IST
Kellton Tech Solutions Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Among the top bulk deals by Foreign Institutional Investor, Nexpact Limited bought 8,56,000 shares or ~1 per cent stake of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd at Rs 79.93 per share. Here's who bought and sold what in some of the key bulk deals of the day:

Mumbai: Promoter of Adani Green Energy today sold an additional 2.3 per cent stake at 915.37 per share, bought by Acme Trade and Investment Ltd. Kellton Tech touched a new 52-week high today. Also, the stock gave a 3-year return of 47.49% as compared to Nifty Smallcap 100, that gave a return of -21.55 per cent. (As of the last trading Session)

The Stock closed at 83.30 today. Truly a stock that everyone has to keep an eye on! Last updated: NSE-BSE/Bulk-Block Deals/18 Jan 2021 | 09:45 (IST)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

