Advantages and Opportunities of the Dedicated Development Team Model

The success of any business project often depends on the work of the technical team. A company chooses the most convenient model of cooperation with a contractor depending on the scale of the project, as well as its financial capabilities. A lot of enterprises have chosen to outsource a dedicated development team instead of hiring full-time in-house employees. What it means and why to choose this model – read below.

What Is a Dedicated Development Team Model?

DDT model significantly differs from the alternatives. A dedicated team is formed based on the goals, wishes, and requirements of the customer. This model is great for developing large, long-term projects where the goals may frequently change. It is flexible in terms of working tasks, costs, and resources, as well as the development team itself. For instance, you can build a dedicated development team offshore, decide on the number of people, etc. By hiring a dedicated team, you are hiring a cohesive organism that is inspired by your goals, follows your directions, and will not leave you halfway if something goes wrong.

Meanwhile, there are two aspects of forming a dedicated team:

In the first case, a team is a separate group that includes all the necessary staff, such as a project manager, designer, etc.

Alternatively, the client may hire dedicated experts to expand the in-house staff.

The dedicated team model is recommended when you are interested in a long-term partnership with a service provider. Below you will find a list of reasons why to choose the DDT model.

7 Reasons to Hire a Dedicated Team

Traditionally, clients from the USA and Europe prefer working with dedicated teams. In the current world situation, the interest in this cooperation model is beginning to grow. Companies understand the benefits of DDTs that can respond to changing business conditions faster maintaining a high level of software quality. Besides, among the important aspects of hiring dedicated experts, there are the following:

Financial Effectiveness

Customers pay for remote work on a project. Such inconveniences as renting an office, purchasing equipment, paying electricity bills, and others disappear. Moreover, it is much cheaper to hire a well-coordinated team than to independently search for developers with the necessary skills.

It Is Suitable for Large and Complex Projects

This model is useful for projects that could have lots of unpredictable nuances. Such a group is flexible enough to adapt to any changes.

Access to IT Expertise

A dedicated development team implements unique business ideas into life. At the same time, the client gets the experience of experts, the necessary skills, knowledge, and a resource base.

High Productivity of Work

The contractors deeply understand the requirements for the project and focus on the quality of services because they aim to continue to work with a client for the long term.

The Software Development Process Is Under Control

The customer participates in hiring IT specialists and also manages the development process at all stages, receiving regular reports on the completed tasks.

Flexibility in Planning and Managing Changes

The customer can make changes to the project at any stage and also distribute tasks among the performers.

Team Scalability

From the very beginning, the customer decides how many people to hire for software development. Customers can easily reduce or increase the number of team members.

As you can see, this is a very reliable, flexible, transparent, and scalable cooperation model. This model helps businesses to avoid many risks, including overpayments during the product creation process. If you are in doubt about hiring a dedicated team, remember that you are investing in the future. Experience has shown that dedicated experts are proactive, and the solutions they provide can be very surprising.

In Conclusion

Before hiring third-party employees, you need to carefully consider your business goals, estimate the required resources, the duration, and the scale of your project. Regardless of the industry and your expectations, a dedicated development team model helps you get the staff that will work according to the convenient interaction scheme: remotely, in the office, or combining both formats. Therefore, the DDT model has already proven itself as a breakthrough in the outsourcing practice.

