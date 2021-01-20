Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bull run on the bourses, IT and auto stocks in focus

Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh lifetime high levels on Wednesday led by heavy buying in IT, auto and public sector bank stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:18 IST
Bull run on the bourses, IT and auto stocks in focus
Tata Motors closed 6 pc higher on Wednesday at Rs 274.40 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh lifetime high levels on Wednesday led by heavy buying in IT, auto and public sector bank stocks. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 394 points or 0.8 per cent higher at 49,792 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 124 points or 0.85 per cent to 14,645.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT moving up by 2.2 per cent, auto by 2.4 per cent and PSU bank by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors accelerated by 6 per cent to Rs 274.40 per share. Maruti Suzuki was up by 2.9 per cent and Mahindra & Mahindra by 2.2 per cent.

Wipro gained by 3.4 per cent to Rs 445.20 per share while Tech Mahindra gained by 2.7 per cent and Infosys by 1.7 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries added gains of 1.9 per cent. However, SBI Life, NTPC, GAIL, HDFC Bank and ITC were in the negative terrain.

Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a record high as US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package to help the world's largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump. US President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office later on Wednesday, last week laid out a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus package proposal to boost the economy and speed up the distribution of vaccines.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 1.08 per cent to approach its 2019 peak and South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.71 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, slipped 0.38 per cent on profit-taking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were outplayed by India: Warner

Star opener David Warner on Wednesday admitted that Australia were outplayed by India during their 1-2 Test series loss and credited the visitors for achieving the stupendous feat.A battered and bruised India on Tuesday claimed a three wick...

IPL team Rajasthan Royals releases captain Steve Smith from squad after the Australian's contract expired.

IPL team Rajasthan Royals releases captain Steve Smith from squad after the Australians contract expired....

SC Collegium approves appointment of four Additional Judges of Ktk HC as Permanent Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of four Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on December 16, 2020 approved the...

Nat Geo India announces new programming 'Spotlight', to showcase wide array of documentaries

National Geographic India on Wednesday unveiled its brand new programming Spotlight, presenting documentaries from all over the world and from celebrated Hollywood names such as Ron Howard, James Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio.The programmin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021