Left Menu
Development News Edition

WayCool Foods Join hands with IIT-Hyderabad to Develop Packaging Solution to Reduce Food Wastage

The MoU was signed and exchanged between Karthik Jayaraman, CEO, WayCool Foods and SumohanaChannappayya, Dean RD, IIT-H in Hyderabad.The aim is to develop economically viable and biodegradable packaging that will retain the freshness of fruits and vegetables longer, leading to a reduction in food wastage across the supply chain by upto 20.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:31 IST
WayCool Foods Join hands with IIT-Hyderabad to Develop Packaging Solution to Reduce Food Wastage

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)• WayCool and IIT-Hyderabad sign 3-year MoU to develop antimicrobial food packaging and reduce wastage in the food supply chain• Packaging solution aims to enhance the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by 2X-3X• WayCool will invest around INR 2 million over 3 years in this association WayCool Foods has signed a 3-year MoU with IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H) to develop antimicrobial food packaging material by using biopolymers. The MoU was signed and exchanged between Karthik Jayaraman, CEO, WayCool Foods and SumohanaChannappayya, Dean (R&D), IIT-H in Hyderabad.

The aim is to develop economically viable and biodegradable packaging that will retain the freshness of fruits and vegetables longer, leading to a reduction in food wastage across the supply chain by upto 20%. This packing material will enhance the shelf life of mainstream fruits and vegetables such as okra, capsicum, Indian gooseberry, and guava as well as exotic produce such as strawberry and broccoli. WayCool will invest close to INR 2 million over a period of 3 years of this association.

On the occasion of the MoU signing, Vignesh Kumar Manogaran, EVP, WayCool Foods, said, “From inception, WayCool Foods has been actively working towards reducing food wastage on multiple fronts. The association with IIT Hyderabad to co-develop a sustainable alternate packaging solution further supplements our in-house R&D and Innovation efforts. The collaboration will help us work closely with the bright minds of India’s premier institutions and strengthen industry-academia linkage.” WayCool distributes its wide range of fresh produce and staples in brands such as Shuddha, Dhaanyaa, KitchenJi, L’exotique, Madhuram, and Freshey’s, to nearly 20,000 retail outlets, as well as institutional clients. The innovative packaging, when developed, is intended to be starkly different from conventional packaging and will help consumers enjoy fresh produce longer.

In the drive towards creating a social impact, WayCool has a farmer engagement program, Outgrow, that engages with farmers through the entire cultivation cycle, from planning to inputs to harvesting. In the process, WayCool helps to substantially increase farmer profitability, reduce risk, and guarantees 270 days of steady income to farmers by leveraging a host of emerging technologies to measure soil health, ensure quality of inputs, capture agricultural practices, and measure output quality.

During the MoU signing, Dr.Mudrika Khandelwal, The Cellulose Group (Head), IIT Hyderabad said, “Biopolymer is an environment friendly food packaging material. We are happy to collaborate with WayCool Foods to develop this unique solution to enhance product shelf-life whilst also reducing the overall carbon footprint related to food packaging. It is important to devise ways to create uncompromised innovations that meet our sustainability goals while providing customer-focused solutions.” About WayCool Foods Pvt. Ltd.

WayCool Foods, founded in July 2015 by Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari, is India’s largest agri supply chain startup. Focusing on food development and distribution, the Company leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain. WayCool operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 18,000 clients in the general trade, modern trade, and food services space.

Image: WayCool and IIT-Hyderabad sign 3-year MoU PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were outplayed by India: Warner

Star opener David Warner on Wednesday admitted that Australia were outplayed by India during their 1-2 Test series loss and credited the visitors for achieving the stupendous feat.A battered and bruised India on Tuesday claimed a three wick...

IPL team Rajasthan Royals releases captain Steve Smith from squad after the Australian's contract expired.

IPL team Rajasthan Royals releases captain Steve Smith from squad after the Australians contract expired....

SC Collegium approves appointment of four Additional Judges of Ktk HC as Permanent Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of four Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on December 16, 2020 approved the...

Nat Geo India announces new programming 'Spotlight', to showcase wide array of documentaries

National Geographic India on Wednesday unveiled its brand new programming Spotlight, presenting documentaries from all over the world and from celebrated Hollywood names such as Ron Howard, James Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio.The programmin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021