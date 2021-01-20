Left Menu
Heavy traffic in Mukarba Chowk

Commuters faced hardship while passing through the Mukarba Chowk in north Delhi due to heavy traffic on Wednesday.Vehicles were crawling on the particular stretch on the G T Karnal Road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:06 IST
Commuters faced hardship while passing through the Mukarba Chowk in north Delhi due to heavy traffic on Wednesday.

Vehicles were crawling on the particular stretch on the G T Karnal Road. The commuters said traffic was so high that they had to choose alternate routes.

''I was heading back to my home from my workplace. I checked traffic situation at Mukarba Chowk and it was showing 40 minutes' delay, following which I took an alternative route,'' one of the commuters said.

Another commuter said she saw no reason for such traffic at the stretch.

''The vehicles were unnecessarily crawling on the road. I could not see any reason of the traffic at the stretch,'' she said.

No immediate reaction has been received from the Delhi Police. PTI NITHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

