Left Menu
Development News Edition

Build consensus on farm laws, Montek Singh Ahluwalia tells Modi Govt

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:33 IST
Build consensus on farm laws, Montek Singh Ahluwalia tells Modi Govt

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): The NDA government which isfacing the heat from a section of farmers over new Agri laws,needs to build a consensus among people through discussions,former deputy chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission MontekSingh Ahluwalia said here on Wednesday.

In an interactive session with former Reserve BankGovernor Duvvuri Subbarao, organized by Manthan virtually, hesaid the rising fiscal deficit of the country due to COVID-19pandemic is one of the major concerns and it cannot be allowedto continue, as it would ''not allow enough room for theprivate sector to grow''.

''I think that one general point arises is that when youhave reforms that are going to affect people, then discussionand participation et cetera is part of the process ofconsensus building,'' Ahluwalia said when asked how the presentimpasse could be resolved.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana andparts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-monthsat various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enactedby the central government in September 2020.

The government is holding discussions with the protestingpeasants.

However there has not been any headway so far.

''I think you need to step back and you have to talk topeople.

I dont know what the latest position is, but the goodnews is that talks are continuing.

But nobody is saying that they come to a resolution,'' theeconomist said.

According to him, economists are of the view that thecountry needs to reform agriculture markets and bring in theprivate sector to give it a fillip.

He also said there was a general perception that thewhole exercise of bringing new farm laws was hastened andrushed through Parliament.

''The Covid pandemic...now our fiscal deficit is throughthe roof.

While my personal view is that in the middle of thepandemic that (high fiscal deficit) is justified.

We will have to bring it down.

Because we cannot continue high fiscal deficit, which donot allow us enough room for private sector to expand,'' hesaid on fiscal deficit.

The former bureaucrat advised the Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government not to raise import tariffs as they maynot align with the ASEAN countries with whom India seekseconomic cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.Among a series of n...

AfDB and EIB sign joint action plan to fast-track development in Africa

The African Development Bank AfDB and the European Investment Bank EIB today signed a joint partnership action plan highlighting their strengthened cooperation and mutual development priorities and a strong shared emphasis on boosting publi...

CO-WIN glitches continue to affect Mumbai inoculation drive

On the third day of COVID-19inoculation drive in the city, the civic body managed toadminister vaccines to just 52 per cent of the targeted 3,300healthcare workers on Wednesday due to glitches in Co-WINsoftware application, officials said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021