Build consensus on farm laws, Montek Singh Ahluwalia tells Modi Govt

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): The NDA government which isfacing the heat from a section of farmers over new Agri laws,needs to build a consensus among people through discussions,former deputy chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission MontekSingh Ahluwalia said here on Wednesday.

In an interactive session with former Reserve BankGovernor Duvvuri Subbarao, organized by Manthan virtually, hesaid the rising fiscal deficit of the country due to COVID-19pandemic is one of the major concerns and it cannot be allowedto continue, as it would ''not allow enough room for theprivate sector to grow''.

''I think that one general point arises is that when youhave reforms that are going to affect people, then discussionand participation et cetera is part of the process ofconsensus building,'' Ahluwalia said when asked how the presentimpasse could be resolved.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana andparts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-monthsat various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enactedby the central government in September 2020.

The government is holding discussions with the protestingpeasants.

However there has not been any headway so far.

''I think you need to step back and you have to talk topeople.

I dont know what the latest position is, but the goodnews is that talks are continuing.

But nobody is saying that they come to a resolution,'' theeconomist said.

According to him, economists are of the view that thecountry needs to reform agriculture markets and bring in theprivate sector to give it a fillip.

He also said there was a general perception that thewhole exercise of bringing new farm laws was hastened andrushed through Parliament.

''The Covid pandemic...now our fiscal deficit is throughthe roof.

While my personal view is that in the middle of thepandemic that (high fiscal deficit) is justified.

We will have to bring it down.

Because we cannot continue high fiscal deficit, which donot allow us enough room for private sector to expand,'' hesaid on fiscal deficit.

The former bureaucrat advised the Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government not to raise import tariffs as they maynot align with the ASEAN countries with whom India seekseconomic cooperation.

