Left Menu

Cannes to Premiere Restored Masterpiece: Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' Rejuvenated

Restored version of Shyam Benegal's 1976 film "Manthan" to screen at Cannes Film Festival. The film, inspired by Verghese Kurien's milk cooperative movement, was crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers. It won two National Film Awards in 1977. This marks the third consecutive film restored by the Film Heritage Foundation to head to Cannes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:41 IST
Cannes to Premiere Restored Masterpiece: Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' Rejuvenated
  • Country:
  • India

The restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film ''Manthan'' will be screened at the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival, said Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder of Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) on Thursday.

Fronted by Smita Patil, the film was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien, who led 'Operation Flood' to transform India from a milk-deficient country to the world's biggest milk producer and is credited for creating the billion dollar brand Amul.

''Manthan'' is the third consecutive movie restored by the foundation to head to Cannes, one of the most prestigious film galas around the world. FHF brought a restoration of G Aravindan's Malayalam movie ''Thampu'' (1978) to Cannes Classics in 2022, followed by the restored ''Ishanou'' -- directed by Manipuri auteur Aribam Syam Sharma -- under the same segment last year.

Dungarpur shared the update on his X page.

''Unbelievable Third year in a row at Cannes Film Festival …Film Heritage Foundation is proud to bring the Restoration of Shyam Benegal's milestone film 'Manthan' produced by 500,000 farmers who gave rupees 2 to produce this film…I wish Smita Patil was here to see this… (sic)'' the filmmaker and film archivist wrote in his post.

Co-written by Benegal and celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar, Gujarat-set ''Manthan'' is believed to be the first crowd-funded Indian film which was entirely crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers who donated Rs 2 each.

The film won two National Film Awards in 1977: for best feature film in Hindi and for best screenplay for Tendulkar. It was also India's official entry to the 1976 Academy Awards in the best foreign language film category.

Its title song ''Mero Gaam Katha Parey'', sung by Preeti Sagar, was later used as the soundtrack for Amul's television commercial.

FHF is a Mumbai-based not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the conservation, preservation and restoration of Indian cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024