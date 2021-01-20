Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks sanction additional Rs 15,571 cr to MSMEs under ECLGS 2.0

Banks have sanctioned an additional Rs 15,571 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS to MSMEs that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:05 IST
Banks sanction additional Rs 15,571 cr to MSMEs under ECLGS 2.0

Banks have sanctioned an additional Rs 15,571 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to MSMEs that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. In a tweet, the ministry said the government announced ECLGS 1.0 to provide financial support to MSMEs and ECLGS 2.0 to guarantee credit support for stressed sectors. ''Additional Credit amounting to Rs 15,571 crore sanctioned to 2772 borrowers while Rs 3,344 crore disbursed to 1,188 borrowers,'' it said. This data has been provided by 12 public sector banks, top 24 private sector banks and 31 NBFCs as on January 8. With this, total sanctioned amount under ECLGS 1.0 and 2.0 has increased to Rs 2.14 lakh crore and 90.57 lakh MSMEs have benefited from this. Of this, Rs 1.65 lakh crore has been disbursed to 42.46 lakh MSMEs as on January 8, 2021. Announcing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0 in November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Rs 2.05 lakh crore has been sanctioned and Rs 1.52 lakh crore disbursed under ECLGS 1.0 since its launch. As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 (announced on November 12, 2020), ECLGS scheme was extended through ECLGS 2.0 for 26 stress sectors and healthcare sector with credit outstanding of above Rs 50 crore and up to Rs 500 crore as on February 29, 2020. The loans provided under ECLGS 2.0 have a five-year tenor, with a 12-month moratorium on repayment of principal. It said that the entire scheme (ECLGS 1.0 and ECLGS 2.0) is valid till March 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ready to serve the US and American people: Vice President Kamala Harris after swearing in

Immediately after being sworn in, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, said that she is ready to serve the United States and the American people. Ready to serve, Harris wrote on Twitter from her official account VP.Harris made hist...

New COVID-19 variant defeats plasma treatment, may reduce vaccine efficacy

The new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa can evade the antibodies that attack it in treatments using blood plasma from previously recovered patients, and may reduce the efficacy of the current line of vaccines, scientists said on...

UN calls for resumption of Mediterranean rescues, after 43 die in Libya shipwreck

In a joint statement released on Wednesday by the International Organisation for Migration IOM and the UN High Commission for Refugees UNHCR, the two agencies expressed their sadness at the tragic event, the first of 2021 in the Central M...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021