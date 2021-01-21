Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon offers to help U.S. with vaccine efforts in letter to President Biden

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday offered to help with the United States' efforts involving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:14 IST
Amazon offers to help U.S. with vaccine efforts in letter to President Biden
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday offered to help with the United States' efforts involving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, seen by Reuters. The world's largest online retailer has an agreement with a healthcare provider to administer vaccines at its facilities and will move forward once doses are available, Dave Clark, chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, said in the letter.

Beyond offering the vaccine to Amazon employees, Clark added, "We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts." The offer comes as Biden became the 46th U.S. president of on Wednesday. The president has laid out a goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office, an endeavor Amazon aims to support. Clark congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration.

The company employs more than 800,000 people in the United States, making it the second-biggest private employer behind Walmart Inc. More than 19,000 U.S. workers at Amazon had contracted the virus as of September, underscoring the vaccine's importance to keeping its staff safe and warehouses operational. Amazon said in the letter that its scale would let it make an impact in countering the virus, but it did not provide details on the form its help could take. The company did not immediately answer a request for comment on its vaccine rollout if any so far. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's push for more coronavirus aid to test his 'honeymoon' with U.S. Congress

Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday signaled a willingness to work with President Joe Biden on additional money to combat the coronavirus pandemic, though several voiced opposition to his proposed programs 1.9 trillion price tag.U...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. President Joe Biden planned to revamp the nations fight against its worst public health crisis in more than a century, while Pfizer faced criticism, and potential legal action, over its surprise move to temporarily delay COVID-19 vacci...

Soccer-Man City go top after win over Villa

Manchester City moved top of the Premier League, temporarily at least, after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in a pulsating game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in which Villa boss Dean Smith saw red over the hosts opener.City moved to 38 poi...

WHO plans slew of COVID-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

The World Health Organization WHO plans to approve several COVID-19 vaccines from Western and Chinese manufacturers in coming weeks and months, a document published on Wednesday shows, as it aims for rapid rollouts in poorer countries.COVAX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021