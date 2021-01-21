Havells India's shares zoom over 12 pc on strong quarterly earnings

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Thursday soared over 12 per cent during the late morning trade after the company posted a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.

On the BSE, the scrip was trading at its 52-week high of Rs 1,144.1, up 12.18 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock jumped to its 52-week high of Rs 1,144, gaining 12.14 per cent.

The consumer electrical goods maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent at Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

