Vaibhav Global's Jaipur SEZ gets LEED Platinum certification

E-retailer Vaibhav Global said on Thursday its manufacturing unit at the Special Economic Zone here has received LEED Platinum certification under the 'LEED v4 Building Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings (LEED O+M)' rating system. Besides, the US Green Building Council (USGBC), the developers of LEED rating system, confirmed that Vaibhav Global's SEZ building is the only manufacturing unit in Rajasthan and one of the only two across India that is certified as LEED Platinum under LEED V 4 O+M.

Raj Singh, Vice-President for Supply Chain at Vaibhav Global, said the company places utmost importance on conducting its businesses sustainably while ensuring that all the employees work in an environment that is suitable to their well-being. "With a stronger commitment and resolve, we will continue to make investments in the right direction," he said in a statement.

Vaibhav Global is an omni-channel electronic retailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to over 100 million households through its TV home shopping networks -- Shop LC in the United States and Shop TJC in the United Kingdom. Its TV channels reach customers directly 24x7 on all the major cable, satellite and DTH platforms -- Dish TV, DirecTV, Comcast, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, AT&T, Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat. (ANI)

