Tezpur Air Force Station ready to face any challenge in eastern sector: IAF

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tezpur Air Force Station inAssam is capable of taking on any challenge in the easternsector of the country, its new Air Officer Commanding (AOC)Air Commodore Dharmendra Singh Dangi has said.

Interacting with reporters, Air Commodore Dangi, whotook over the command of the Tezpur Air Force Station from AirCommodore Tejpal Singh on Wednesday said, ''The Indian AirForce (IAF) is growing by leaps and bounds and we are capableof taking on any challenge''.

Air Commodore Dangi, who was commissioned in thefighter stream of the IAF on December 19, 1992, said that hehad served in Tezpur Air Force Station from 2009 to 2011 andwas looking forward to work from here for the second time.

Having more than 3,000 flying hours to his credit, thenew AOC is a qualified instructor, a test pilot and an alumnusof National Defence Academy.

Air Commodore Dangi had headed the Rafale ProjectManagement Team in France till the induction of the combataircraft in the IAF.

He has flown Tiger Moth aircraft, MiG-21, MIG-27 andfront line fighter SU-30 MKI.

