Pralhad Joshi presents Coal Minister’s Award to Coal India's firms

Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi presented "Coal Minister's Award" to three coal companies of Coal India Ltd. - Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in a function held in New Delhi today. The award has been instituted to promote best and sustainable practices for coal mining in the country. Shri Joshi also launched 'Project Passion'–the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) of Coal India Ltd (CIL) which will help improve business performance and growth of the company with enhanced data integrity.

CIL arm NCL was conferred upon the award for outstanding performance in coal production &productivity, while its other arms CCL and WCL made it for adopting best safety practices and sustainable mining respectively.

"Coal is and will remain the lifeline of our energy aspirations. India aims to become Aatmanirbhar in coal production with due care to safety and sustainability. The award has been initiated to promote such values. I congratulate the winners and hope the companies will set even higher standards of efficient, safe and sustainable mining in times to come," Shri Joshi said.

ERP in Coal India will be implemented it in two phases. The first phase launched covers operations of CIL headquarters and its two subsidiaries WCL and MCL. Phase-II will cover rest 6 Subsidiaries and will be made operational by August this year.

"Implementation of ERP will help CIL in real-time decision making, improving efficiency & reducing costs. It will empower CIL to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production by FY 23-24 and make it one of the most efficient mining companies in today's dynamic and ever-changing energy scenario," said Shri Joshi.

The Minister inaugurated a new Coal Handling Plant (CHP) at Krishnashila Coal Project of NCL via video conferencing. Having 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) coal handling capacity, this state of the art CHP will transport coal through Conveyor Belts and Rapid Loading system to Anpara Thermal Power Station (ATPS) of Uttar Pradesh RajyaVidyutUtpadanNigam Limited and Renusagar Power Division of Hindalco.

Krishnashila CHP is part of CIL's 35 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects with over 400 MTPA capacity that the company aims to complete by FY 23-24 with a whopping investment of Rs. Twelve thousand five hundred crores.

"I am happy that coal companies are swiftly moving for First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects that will improve coal evacuation process and help protect the environment. This will not only lead to transparency but also make the lives easy for the people residing in and around mining areas," Shri Joshi said.

Adding Krishnashila CHP, Coal India has successfully made three of its FMC projects operational with 30 MTPA capacity. Two projects, one each in SECL and MCL with a combined capacity of 26 MTPA are already operational since February and April last year respectively. Remaining 32 FMC projects are in different stages of completion and scheduled to be completed by the end of FY 23-24. CIL at present does mechanized coal handling of over 150 MTPA. With the completion of all these 35 FMC projects, the mechanized coal handling capacity of the company will zoom to 550 MTPA.

Secretary (Coal) Shri Anil Kumar Jain; Chairman, CIL, Shri Pramod Agarwal; CMD, NCL, Shri P K Sinha; CMD, CCL, Shri PM Prasad, CMD, WCL, Shri Manoj Kumar and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)