Left Menu

Coal India Shares Surge Over 4% Following Strong March Quarter Earnings

Coal India shares surged over 4% on Friday after Q4 profit jumped 26.2% to Rs 8,682.20 crore, driven by higher coal supplies. The stock climbed on both BSE and NSE, with gains at Rs 472.10 and Rs 471.95, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:21 IST
Coal India Shares Surge Over 4% Following Strong March Quarter Earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday climbed over 4 per cent after the company reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock jumped 4.15 per cent to Rs 472.10 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 3.97 per cent to Rs 471.95.

Coal behemoth CIL on Thursday reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter on the back higher supplies of the dry fuel.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated income in the latest January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago.

The company's PAT for the entire 2023-24 fiscal touched Rs 37,369 crore, logging a 17.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024