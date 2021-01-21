Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book on Flipkart story wins Gaja Capital Prize

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:29 IST
Book on Flipkart story wins Gaja Capital Prize

A definitive account of one of India's biggest start-ups Flipkart by journalist Mihir Dalal on Thursday won the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2020.

The winner, who receives a prize of Rs 15 lakh, was selected from a shortlist of six books, showcasing the vibrant Indian business ecosystem. ''Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story'' was published by Pan Macmillan India.

Established by the Gaja Capital equity firm in 2019, the Gaja Business Book Prize is one of the leading initiatives connecting the worlds of business and writing.

The jury said the Flipkart story ''reminds us that Indian entrepreneurs will forge their own independent paths of innovation serving a diverse and very demanding Indian consumer''.

The other shortlisted books were: ''Bottle of Lies'' by Katherine Eban; ''HDFC Bank 2.0'' by Tamal Bandyopadhyay; ''Saying No to Jugaad: The Making of Bigbasket'' by T N Hari and M S Subramanian; ''The Making of Hero'' by Sunil Munjal; and ''The Moonshot Game'' by Rahul Chandra.

Announcing the winner virtually, Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner of Gaja Capital, said, ''The Indian growth phenomenon is one of the great stories of the 21st century. It needs to be told. Narratives inspire and build conviction - India has many successful entrepreneurs and businesses.'' ''The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize was instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian writers, journalists and entrepreneurs to tell our stories and tell them well, for the world,'' he added.

The jury was headed by Manish Sabharwal, chairman of Teamlease, and included Imran Jafar, UK Sinha, Michael Queen, Neelkanth Mishra, Narayan Ramachandran, Prithvi Haldea and Shailesh Haribhakti.

The jury said the 2020 edition of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize had an extraordinary list of submissions featuring an outstanding list of books, and the shortlist featured a brilliant range of stories of Indian enterprises and their protagonists.

''In addition to the narrative power and research behind these individual stories, the jury also considered how these outstanding chronicles can inspire and educate young entrepreneurs - and were unanimous in choosing 'Big Billion Startup' by Mihir Dalal as the winner of the 2020 prize,'' it said.

In the book, Dalal recounts the story of how the Bansals built Flipkart into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse in the span of a few years and made internet entrepreneurship a desirable occupation.

It is also a story of big money, power and hubris, as both business and interpersonal complexities weakened the founders' control over their creation and forced them to sell out to a retailer they had once dreamt of emulating.

The inaugural Gaja Capital prize was won in 2019 by Girish Kuber for his book ''The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation''.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.All six persons were hospitalised and five of them dis...

Protests against web series 'Tandav' in Jammu

The Rastriya Bajrang Dal and some other organisations staged separate protests against web series Tandav in Jammu on Thursday, accusing its cast and crew of depicting Hindu deities in an objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments...

Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vacc...

Soccer-UEFA considering switch to single host for this year's Euros - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is weighing up whether to stage the European Championship in one country this year rather than across the continent as planned due to COVID-19 concerns.Howev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021