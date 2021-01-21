Kerala has 2.67 crore voters

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI): As many as 2.67crore voters, including nearly three lakh first time voters,will be exercisingtheir franchise duringthe assembly pollsin Kerala, likely to be held in April this year.

Releasing the final list of voters, ChiefElectoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena, said there are2,67,31,509 votersin the state, including 2.99 lakh voters inthe 18-19 age group who would be participating in theelectionprocess.

The maximum number of young voters are inKozhikode district, Meena told reporters here.

Till December 31, ten lakh people had filedapplications to add their names in the electoral rolls.

''We got around 10 lakh applicationsfrom votersseeking addition of their names in the voters list. We havenot closed the onlineprocess of accepting applications andpeople can enrol their names till 10 days before thewithdrawal of nominations,'' he said.

At least1.56 lakh names of people who hadpassed away or have shifted, have been deleted from the listduring the revision.

Of the total number of voters, 1,37,79,263 arewomen.

There are 221 transgenders in the list.

Malappuram accounts for the maximum number ofvoters-- 32,14,943, including 16,7000 women voters. The leastnumber is in Wayanad-- 6,7068.

While there are 90,709 NRI voters, as many as 6.21lakh voters are over 80, he said.

There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state.

