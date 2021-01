BRIEF-Intel Says Forecasting First-Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Revenue Of $17.5 Billion

Intel Corp: * FORECASTING FIRST-QUARTER 2021 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $18.6 BILLION (NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $17.5 BILLION)

* EXPECTING FIRST-QUARTER EPS OF $1.03 (NON-GAAP EPS OF $1.10) * DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3475 PER SHARE ON THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK

* APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND INCREASE OF FIVE PERCENT TO $1.39 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS Source text : (https://bit.ly/39WtqJt) Further company coverage:

