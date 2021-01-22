Left Menu
Matteo Magnani Joins Firmenich as Chief Consumer & Innovation Officer, Perfumery

Magnani is responsible for future-proofing the marketing and innovation pipeline by enhancing existing capabilities and driving breakthrough solutions for our customers.Matteo is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in brand building and innovation, said Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery, Firmenich.

GENEVA, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, officially announces the arrival of Matteo Magnani as Chief Consumer & Innovation Officer, Global Perfumery. Magnani is responsible for future-proofing the marketing and innovation pipeline by enhancing existing capabilities and driving breakthrough solutions for our customers.

''Matteo is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in brand building and innovation,'' said Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery, Firmenich. ''In this new role, he will focus on transforming in-depth market and consumer insights into business opportunities and solutions, to enhance our robust capabilities across innovation, naturals and sustainability. Matteo will also develop our brand equity and communications, while accelerating digitalization with our customers.''Prior to joining Firmenich, Matteo spent 17 years at Procter & Gamble. In his last role, he served as Brand Vice President for Fabric Care Europe, where he contributed to the strong growth of brands such as Ariel, Tide, Lenor and Fairy. Prior to this, Matteo led Dolce&GabbanaBeauty, formerly licensed to P&G, overseeing a rich innovation program, including blockbuster fragrance launches and the successful establishment of the luxury fragrance collection and color cosmetics. Born and raised in Milan, Matteo lives in Geneva with his wife and two children.

''I have always been passionate about fragrance and it's potential to bring added benefit and value to consumer products,'' said Matteo Magnani. ''It's an exciting time to join Firmenich, which, after 125 years, continues to lead the industry in creativity, innovation and sustainability. I feel empowered to drive greater impact for our customers and their consumers.''Based in Geneva, Matteo will report directly to Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery, and will oversee Perfumery teams across innovation, marketing, consumer insights, naturals, sustainability, digital and communications.

About FirmenichFirmenich was founded in 1895 in Geneva, Switzerland, and for 125 years has been a private family-owned company. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the flavors and fragrances market, and is involved in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Firmenich aims to offer its customers superior creativity in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients and proprietary technologies including in biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation, among other areas of innovation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423741/FIRMENICH_Matteo_Magnani.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357990/Firmenich_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

