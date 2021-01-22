Left Menu
NTPC declares 150 MW unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project commercially operational

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:51 IST
State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-3 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of January 22, this year,'' NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 63,785 MW and 63,125 MW, respectively, the company added.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 95.50 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

