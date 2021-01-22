Left Menu
Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners

To boost rural, religious andadventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decidedto open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists fromMarch 1, an official said.The Ramam checkpost in West Sikkim district will issueRestricted Area Permit RAP and Protected Area Permits PAPto foreigners.

To boost rural, religious andadventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decidedto open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists fromMarch 1, an official said.

The Ramam checkpost in West Sikkim district will issueRestricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP)to foreigners. At present RAP and PAP are issued to foreignersonly at Melli and Rangpo, the official said.

Foreigners, mostly coming from Nepal will be able toenter Sikkim from Ramam checkpost instead of first going downto Siliguri in West Bengal and then entering Sikkim, he said.

The state government on Wednesday issued anotification allowing foreign tourists to enter the statethrough the Ramam checkpost in West Sikkim district.

The notification said: ''The tourism department hasindicated that a large number of foreign tourists have beenrequesting for entry through Ramam checkpost. Therefore, witha view to boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Westand South Sikkim districts the state government has decided toopen Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists with effectfrom 01/03/2021.'' The chairman of Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation(STDC) Lukendra Rasaily thanked Chief Minister P S Tamang forthe new entry point for foreigners at Ramam.

''Thank you Chief Minister, P S Tamang Sir for theestablishment of entry point for foreigners from Ramam. Onbehalf of entire tourism stakeholders of Sikkim, I thankyou... This will help tourism to flourish in South and WestSikkim district,'' he said.

