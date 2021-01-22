6 killed in mine accident in Meghalaya

At least six peple were killedin an accident at a mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hillsdistrict, a senior official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said the incidenttook place late on Thursday at a mining site near Dienshalalu,Sarkari and Rymbai villages.

''Altogether, six persons were killed. While theworkers were digging a hole in the mine, suddenly themechanical structure dismantled following which they fell intoa pit and died,'' he said.

Five of the six deceased have been identified, theofficial said, adding, most of them are from neighbouringAssam.

Kharmalki said it was not clear yet whether theworkers were engaged in coal mining or stone miningactivities.

Police has lodged a case against the employer andinvestigation is underway.

In December 2018, 15 people were killed in a similarmine accident in the state.

