Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC to resume e-catering services from next month

During the pre-COVID period, IRCTC had started clocking 20,000 e-catering orders per day.Now, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal, wherein IRCTC is serving only Ready To Eat meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increase demand for resumption of e-catering services.With the permission from the Railways Ministry coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the e-catering services in a phased manner from February, the statement said.Initially services will be started in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:34 IST
IRCTC to resume e-catering services from next month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a big relief to passengers, IRCTC will resume its e-catering services from next month, a statement from the railways' catering arm said on Friday.

Due to onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020. IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, is going to restart its e-catering services for passengers travelling in the special trains that are currently operating. IRCTC had started this unique service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at the railway station. During the pre-COVID period, IRCTC had started clocking 20,000 e-catering orders per day.

Now, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal, wherein IRCTC is serving only 'Ready To Eat' meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increase demand for resumption of e-catering services.

With the permission from the Railways Ministry coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the e-catering services in a phased manner from February, the statement said.

Initially services will be started in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains. ''IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers.

''The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com. e-catering orders through telephone is also being restored over 1323 shortly. Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app 'Food On Track' from the various app stores and avail e-catering services. For convenience of the passengers option of cash on delivery has also been provided,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice

The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The tableau delineates the 400th Park...

Health worker in Gurugram dies days after receiving COVID jab; official says no vaccination link

A woman healthcare worker died in Gurugram in Haryana on Friday, days after she had received a COVID-19 vaccine, but an official said that there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination.The 55-year-old woman died at her Guru...

Mumbai drug racket: NCB raids 4 places in Dongri, nabs 1

The Narcotics Control Bureau onFriday raided four places in Dongri area of south Mumbai andarrested one person in connection with a drug racket bustedearlier, an official said.The NCB, which is investigating a drug network beingoperated by ...

Unidentified man hurls burning tyre on straying wild elephant

Udhagamandalam, Jan 22 PTI A burning object, suspectedto be an old tyre, was hurled on a wild elephant by anunidentified person after it strayed into a human habitat inMasinagudi in Nilgiris district, forest officials have said.Releasing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021