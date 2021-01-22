Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home First Finance Company IPO subscribes 2.22 times on Day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:17 IST
Home First Finance Company IPO subscribes 2.22 times on Day 2

The Rs 1,154-crore initial public offering of mortgage financier Home First Finance Company was subscribed 2.22 times on Friday, the second day of the bidding process.

The IPO has received bids for 3.46 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.56 crore equity stocks, translating into a subscription of 2.22 times, data available on the exchanges till 5 pm showed.

The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.36 times, while that retail investor category received 3.22 times subscription and non-institutional investor category was subscribed 61 per cent.

The housing finance had raised Rs 346 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 888.71 crore by the promoters and existing shareholders.

The company's promoters -- True North Fund V LLP and Aether (Mauritius) Ltd--investor Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd and two individual shareholders -- P.S. Jayakumar and Manoj Viswanathan--are offering shares through the OFS.

The company reduced the fresh issue size following the allotment of shares worth Rs 75 crore and Rs 4.84 crore to Orange Clove Investments B.V., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, and its certain employees respectively by way of preferential issue.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 517-518 a share for the initial share-sale, which got fully subscribed on the first day itself on January 21. The IPO will conclude on January 25.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting its capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company will manage the share sale.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thaen influenced and inspired by true-life events: Director

An ambulance driver of the hospital demanded money from him, to carry his beloved ones dead body to their remote hamlet. Unable to meet the demand, he was finally forced to carry the body on his shoulder, all the way to their remote village...

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 PTI Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence ...

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...

R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice

The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The tableau delineates the 400th Park...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021