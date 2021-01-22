Left Menu
IndiGo to start flights to Agra from Bengaluru, Bhopal on March 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:38 IST
IndiGo said on Friday it will start operating flights on Agra-Bengaluru and Agra-Bhopal routes from March 28 under the regional connectivity scheme Udan.

Agra will be 64th domestic destination in the network of India's largest carrier. It said in a press release that it would be adding four more destinations -- Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot -- in the coming months.

On the launch of Agra flights, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "This will not only enhance connectivity for domestic travellers, but also aid in expanding international air traffic once restrictions are lifted and travel opens up.'' Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep airfares affordable.

