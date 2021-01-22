Negative COVID-19 test report for aero show must: IAF officer

A negative COVID-19 test hasbeen made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennialAero India-2021 show at the Indian Air Force Station atYelahanka here from February 3-5.

As the preparations are afoot for the event, an IndianAir Force official said on Friday that a negative COVID-19RT-PCR test report is a must to attend the show.

''Whoever wishes to attend the event has to have anegative COVID-19 RT-PCR report without which there will beno entry,'' Air Commodore Shailender Sood, Air OfficerCommanding, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, told reportershere.

The test report has to be taken 72 hours prior to theshow, he said.

According to the Aero India's website, the report shouldbe dated January 31.

The report has to be uploaded and details on the AeroIndia's website would be validated by a medical team.

Once validated, the same would be forwarded to theregistered e-mail ID or mobile number.

The organisers have decided to allow not more than 15,000people at the venue.

Each day, only 3,000 visitors would be allowed at theflight display venue.

According to the IAF official, 41 aircraft wouldparticipate in the flight display on the inaugural day whilethere would be 63 aircraft on static display.

The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiranaircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participatingfor the first time in this biennial event, the officer saidadding that Chinhook and Apache helicopters and Rafaleaircraft were likely to participate.

This year's Aero India show would be a hybrid show, whichmeans the delegates would be present either physically orvirtually.

In view of the untoward incidents including mid-air crashof two Hawk trainer jets in February 2019 and hundreds ofcars burnt at the parking lot, a slew of measures has beentaken.

There would be deployment of two AN-32 and two Mi-17helicopters for the casualty evacuation.

The grass at the proposed parking lot has been removedand CCTV cameras installed.

There would also be two helicopters with Bambi buckets tocater to a fire emergency.

To a question on the participants, Air Commodore Soodsaid many countries would be participating this year but saidthe details of the international aerobatic team would beknown by the January-end.

The Yelahanka Air Base is decked up for the biennialevent.

A gallery for spectators has been erected for theviewers, and the runway cleaned up.

