Left Menu
Development News Edition

Negative COVID-19 test report for aero show must: IAF officer

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:46 IST
Negative COVID-19 test report for aero show must: IAF officer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A negative COVID-19 test hasbeen made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennialAero India-2021 show at the Indian Air Force Station atYelahanka here from February 3-5.

As the preparations are afoot for the event, an IndianAir Force official said on Friday that a negative COVID-19RT-PCR test report is a must to attend the show.

''Whoever wishes to attend the event has to have anegative COVID-19 RT-PCR report without which there will beno entry,'' Air Commodore Shailender Sood, Air OfficerCommanding, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, told reportershere.

The test report has to be taken 72 hours prior to theshow, he said.

According to the Aero India's website, the report shouldbe dated January 31.

The report has to be uploaded and details on the AeroIndia's website would be validated by a medical team.

Once validated, the same would be forwarded to theregistered e-mail ID or mobile number.

The organisers have decided to allow not more than 15,000people at the venue.

Each day, only 3,000 visitors would be allowed at theflight display venue.

According to the IAF official, 41 aircraft wouldparticipate in the flight display on the inaugural day whilethere would be 63 aircraft on static display.

The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiranaircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participatingfor the first time in this biennial event, the officer saidadding that Chinhook and Apache helicopters and Rafaleaircraft were likely to participate.

This year's Aero India show would be a hybrid show, whichmeans the delegates would be present either physically orvirtually.

In view of the untoward incidents including mid-air crashof two Hawk trainer jets in February 2019 and hundreds ofcars burnt at the parking lot, a slew of measures has beentaken.

There would be deployment of two AN-32 and two Mi-17helicopters for the casualty evacuation.

The grass at the proposed parking lot has been removedand CCTV cameras installed.

There would also be two helicopters with Bambi buckets tocater to a fire emergency.

To a question on the participants, Air Commodore Soodsaid many countries would be participating this year but saidthe details of the international aerobatic team would beknown by the January-end.

The Yelahanka Air Base is decked up for the biennialevent.

A gallery for spectators has been erected for theviewers, and the runway cleaned up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...

IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb

The Indian Railways on Friday said its catering and tourism arm--IRCTC-- is going to restart its e-catering services for the passengers travelling in the currently operating special trains, from the first week of February. Railways suspende...

Punjab govt to give job to kin of farmers who died during stir against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced job for a member of the family of each farmer from the state who died during the agitation against the Centres new farm laws. Singh said he has received a report that 76 farmers from...

Heavy drop in business activity and weak retail knock sterling

Sterling fell on Friday as Britains third national lockdown sparked the sharpest drop in business activity since May, while data showed retail sales remained weak in December after store closures the previous month.With services companies h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021